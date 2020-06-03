Burglars set fire inside Downers Grove liquor store

Burglars stole cash and alcohol from a Downers Grove store early Wednesday morning and then apparently set a fire inside the building, authorities said.

Firefighters responded at 1:50 a.m. to the Maple Food and Liquor store at 2265 Maple Ave. A preliminary investigation by police indicates the suspects forced their way into the business, stole the money and bottles of liquor, and then set the fire.

No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.