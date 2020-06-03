355 still closed due to propane fire on overturned truck
Updated 6/3/2020 1:52 PM
Interstate 355 remains closed in both directions near Glen Ellyn and Downers Grove as firefighters are trying to contain a blaze that started when a two-axle box truck carrying a large propane tank overturned in the northbound lanes.
Authorities reported the tanker was carrying a full load of propane when it overturned and caught fire.
Video from the scene shows fire shooting out of tanker and firefighters dousing it with water.
The tanker overturned in the far left lane, after striking the left wall. Fire has been shooting out in to the right lanes.
The driver was not injured, according to state police.
