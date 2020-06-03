355 closed in both directions for overturned tanker fire

Interstate 355 is closed in both directions near Glen Ellyn as firefighters are trying to contain a fire that started when a tanker truck overturned in the northbound lanes. ABC 7 Chicago

A tanker truck hauling a full load of propane overturned on Interstate 355 Wednesday morning, causing authorities to close traffic in both directions as firefighters battled the blaze. ABC 7 Chicago

Interstate 355 is closed in both directions near Glen Ellyn as firefighters are trying to contain a fire that started when a tanker truck overturned in the northbound lanes.

Authorities reported the tanker was carrying a full load of propane when it overturned and caught fire.

Video from the scene shows fire shooting out of tanker and firefighters dousing it with water in an attempt to keep it from spreading.

The tanker is overturned in the far left lane and fire is shooting out into the right lanes.

The crash occurred near the Butterfield Road exit.