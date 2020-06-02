What others are writing about COVID-19

People gather on Bournemouth Beach, following the relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions in the country, in Bournemouth, England, Tuesday June 2, 2020. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

Should I Get Tested For Coronavirus Just For The Heck Of It?

Access to diagnostic tests for COVID-19 has improved, and in some places you no longer need to be experiencing symptoms to get a test. So, should you? And what would a negative result mean for you? Read the story from NPR.

Scientists to choirs: Group singing can spread the coronavirus, despite what CDC may say

On May 23 the CDC altered its guidance for houses of worship to eliminate a warning that singing could contribute to the transmission of COVID-19. But scientists say that move was a mistake. The Los Angeles Times talks to experts.

Coronavirus FAQs: Is It Safer To Fly Or Drive? Is Air Conditioning A Threat?

Answers to some good questions here. NPR weighs the pros and cons of different types of summer travel and explains how air conditioning works in apartment or condo buildings.

Just Stop the Superspreading

In this op-ed in The New York Times, epidemiologists Dillon C. Adam and Benjamin J. Cowling present data showing "superspreading," where 20% of cases accounted for 80% of transmissions, and 70% of people infected with the virus did not pass it to anyone. So they ask: Why are some cases superspreaders and others not?

Can Operation Warp Speed deliver a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year?

President Donald Trump says he wants 300 million doses of vaccine developed, manufactured and delivered by January 2021. The Los Angeles Times looks into what it would take to make that happen.