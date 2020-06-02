Palatine High Scool

The 2020 Palatine High School graduates were honored in a drive-by parade at the school. Courtesy of Palatine High School

Students perform in "Shrek The Musical" at Palatine High School. Courtesy of Palatine High School

Above: The Class of 2020 at Palatine High School in Palatine. Courtesy of Palatine High School

Graduates in Class of 2020: 651

Class of 2020 Academic Scholars: Sheyla Adaya, Sydney G. Aikman, Teresa Aldana Tabares, Patrick M. Angelaccio, Elena J. Brewer, Riley E. Brock, Gabriella S. Cherian, Leah C. Daly, Somil D. Desai, Viraj V. Desai, Amber C. Domanus, Neena Duphare, Andrew J. Duran, Kevin J. Ehrenstrom, William R. Escudero, Chase K. Friel, Andre Miguel S. Garcia, Benjamin M. Grossman, Brandon J. Hernandez, Leticia Hernandez, Sarah A. Juskiewicz, Rahul V. Kalle, Nathan S. Kim, Savannah N. Kust, Eric D. Lambke, Connor R. LaSalle, Valery R. Lopez, McKenzie E. Maude, Heather K. McDermott, Divya Murali, Ann M. Naylor, Brooke E. Novosad, Nataly R. Panczyk, Grace C. Reaney, Matthew H. Ritterbusch, Holly D. Roehrborn, Anna N. Ropelewski, Sophia Santamaria, Josalyn B. Service, Timothy R. Sloan, Sarah N. Teehan, Krishna Tewari, Jonathan K. Theis, Hugo A. Tierrablanca, Ryan J. Tsau, John D. Williams.

Graduation Speaker: Ricardo Orozco

Senior Board: Samuel Adame, Patrick Angelaccio (President), Brandon Hernandez, Ricardo Orozco, Grace Reaney, Josalyn Service, Jacob Wagner, Daniel Walsh.

Academic achievements/awards: Ryan Tsau, perfect ACT

Illinois State Scholars: Caleb Bennett, Tess Boghossian, Abigail Busch, Isha Davit, Nikjil Devaguptapu, Ava Dutzi, Jonathan Dziadzka, Madison Fischer, Michael Green, Kate Gregor, Robert Guss IV, Danielle Hickey, Charles Hopper, Anshita Jayanth, Ava Kics, Julianna Mandarino, Fiona Metzo, Priya Moorkoth, Olivia Murphy, Victoria Peryniak, Jillian Ripka, Nicole Schiller, Yunah Shin, Shivansh Sinha, William Sloan, Leeanne Smith, Karina Szafraniec.

National Merit Scholarship Commended Students: Nathan Kim, Divya Murali, Natalie, Panczyk, Grace Reaney, Ryan Tsau

Athletic achievements:

• Jane Smith, girls swimming, third place in state, 500-yard freestyle; fourth place in state, 200-yard freestyle; MSL West Swimmer of the Year.

• Anais Gonzalez Posso, diving, ninth place state.

• Sydney Aikman, diving, state qualifier.

• Margaret O'Brien, swimming, state qualifier, 100-yard backstroke.

• Boy's Cross Country, MSL West Conference Champions.

• MSL Football All Conference: Brian Fernandez, Tyler Pecson, Luka Popovic, Mossimo Vardamaskos, Jake Wagner.

• Girl's Volleyball MSL All Conference: Emily Campe, Karina Szafraniec. Sarah Elischer.

• Boy's Golf IHSA Sectional Qualifier: Conrad Bloom and Matthew Haddad.

• Boy's Soccer MSL All Conference: Connor Aikman, Matt Geisel, Kevin Reynolds.

Extracurricular achievements:

• Chess Team, state qualifiers

• Scholastic Bowl Regional Champions

• Science Olympiad state qualifiers

• Health Occupations Students of American, state qualifiers

• Illinois Music Education Association District 7: Divya Murali (Choir and Vocal Jazz, Alto II), Matthew Ritterbusch (Orchestra, trombone)

ILMEA All-State: Matthew Ritterbusch (Orchestra, trombone)

• District 211 Honors Orchestra: Ashley Hallier (violin), Connor LaSalle (violin), Matt Ritterbusch (trombone), Jane Smith (oboe).

Theater productions: Fall play, "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged"; Musical, "Shrek The Musical."

Homecoming King and Queen: Sam Adame and Riley Larkin

Homecoming theme: Flashback Fever

What was new for Class of 2020: New Main athletic field, first year Principal Tony Medina, new library, new pool.

Notable visitors: Mawi Asgedam (motivational speaker); Hen House Prowlers (band); Matt Maxey (sign language interpreter from DEAFinitely Dope); John Donahue Grossman (motivational speaker).

Principal's reflections on the Class of 2020: The Class of 2020 has upheld the proud tradition of Palatine High School. The pride in their school and support for their classmates has been astounding. Although their senior year did not end the way they wanted it to, they have dealt with this unprecedented situation with the utmost dignity. The class of 2020 has undoubtedly set the bar high for future Palatine graduates.

-- Principal Tony Medina