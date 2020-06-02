Metra service will be back with reduced routes Wednesday

"We will be closely monitoring events, and our priority will be the safety of our passengers, employees and our system," Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said. A reduced train schedule will be in place Wednesday. Daily Herald File Photo

As a sign of possible normalization after several days of turmoil, Metra trains will run again Wednesday but on modified schedules.

The railroad shut down early Sunday and suspended service Monday and Tuesday after a weekend of violence and looting in the region

"Metra service will resume on most lines on Wednesday, but on a modified Sunday schedule with the last late-night inbound train and last late-night outbound train canceled," spokesman Michael Gillis said.

No service will be provided on the North Central, SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor lines until further notice.

Gillis also noted riders should be flexible and prepare for train cancellations depending on "circumstances."

"We will be closely monitoring events, and our priority will be the safety of our passengers, employees and our system," Gillis said.

Vandalism and looting have plagued Chicago and the suburbs after criminal elements glommed onto peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.

The route closures hit Metra riders on a week that should have signaled a return to relative normalcy after restrictions of a statewide stay at home order to reduce spread of COVID-19 were eased Friday.

"Please pay attention to metrarail.com for the latest updates. We hope to be able to expand service to our alternate weekday schedule later in the week if possible."

Meanwhile, Pace is following a new normal -- halting service at 7 p.m. Tuesday and resuming at 6 a.m. Wednesday. All routes including paratransit will resume. Another reason for the agencies' actions include curfews in Chicago and the suburbs.