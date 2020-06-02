Glendale Heights officer on leave following arrest of woman

A Glendale Heights police officer was placed on administrative leave and the village has hired a security risk management firm to handle an investigation into the arrest of a woman Monday morning that was recorded by bystanders.

Glendale Heights Village President Linda Jackson said in a statement Monday evening saying that "while the video is shocking to see, significant portions of the video are missing from the publicly available posts."

She said the village has hired the Hillard Heintze security risk management firm to investigate "the facts and circumstances of the officer's actions and arrest."

Glendale Heights police reported officers were called to a domestic disturbance on the 500 block of Gregory Avenue at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. Once there, officers saw a man and woman arguing in a vehicle.

Officers believed the woman behind the wheel of the car was intoxicated and reported they attempted to place her under arrest when she became combative.

Police officials said during the arrest, an officer was bitten on his arm and punched in the face. The officer and the woman were ultimately transported to a hospital for treatment.

A minute-long video circulating on social media picks up as two male officers are struggling to place handcuffs on the woman. The woman's clothing comes loose as she struggles and bystanders are asking why a female officer isn't assisting.

A third male officer is urging a man to back away from the arrest as the man tries to intervene.

The woman keeps screaming that she wasn't driving and asking why they are arresting her.

"The video of the arrest that is circulating on social media is shocking and distressing to see," Jackson said. "We must preserve the trust of our community by being as transparent as possible."

Jackson is urging anyone who witnessed the arrest or anyone with additional videos to call investigators at (630) 909-5453.