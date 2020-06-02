Feder: WGN's Joe Donlon named weeknight anchor for Nexstar's 'News Nation'

Joe Donlon, who co-anchors the 5, 6, 9 and 10 p.m. newscasts at WGN, will lead the Monday-through-Friday anchor team for "News Nation," set to debut September 1 on WGN America cable network.

Nexstar Media Group has unveiled a lineup of anchors and correspondents for its upcoming nightly national newscast that includes three familiar faces from "Chicago's Very Own" WGN-Channel 9, Robert Feder writes.

Originating from WGN studios, it will air from 7 to 10 p.m. seven nights a week.

"It has been an honor to share the news set with some of the iconic personalities who introduced the nation to WGN as a superstation," said Donlon, who spent 21 years at NBC affiliate KGW in Portland, Oregon, before he was tapped to succeed Mark Suppelsa at WGN in 2018. "Now, I'll get to follow in their footsteps as we launch another ambitious project across the country on WGN America."

No word on who'll replace Donlon alongside Micah Materre on WGN's local newscasts after September 1.

