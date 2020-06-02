 

Downers Grove sets curfew; Elmhurst asks downtown businesses to close

  • Workers board up the Pierce Tavern in downtown Downers Grove Tuesday. A curfew of 8 p.m. was ordered to combat potential vandalism.

Daily Herald report
Updated 6/2/2020 3:24 PM

Downers Grove Mayor Robert Barnett has declared a local state of emergency and instituted a mandatory curfew for the village beginning at 8 p.m. today and continuing until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

In Elmhurst, city officials asked City Centre businesses to close at 3 p.m. today after they were alerted to a planned protest in the downtown area.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In a Facebook post, Downers Grove's Barnett said the curfew comes due to concerns with "widespread incidents of vandalism and looting occurring throughout the Western suburbs."

The village is urging downtown businesses to close by 2 p.m. and all businesses to close by 5 p.m.

It's directing businesses to move all outdoor displays of merchandise, signs and furniture indoors.

The Downers Grove Public Library closed at 1 p.m. and announced there will be no evening curbside service today.

In Elmhurst, officials are closing all parking locations and restricting access to York Street from Palmer Drive to North Avenue.

Police in Elmhurst are coordinating efforts with state and county officials.

