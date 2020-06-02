 

Curfews in Aurora and Downers Grove; Elmhurst asks downtown businesses to close

  • Workers board up the Pierce Tavern in downtown Downers Grove Tuesday. A curfew of 8 p.m. was ordered to combat potential vandalism.

      Workers board up the Pierce Tavern in downtown Downers Grove Tuesday. A curfew of 8 p.m. was ordered to combat potential vandalism. Marni Pyke | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/2/2020 4:38 PM

Downers Grove has established an 8 p.m. curfew for today, Aurora has extended its existing curfew, and officials in Elmhurst are telling City Centre businesses to close after learning of an unscheduled protest.

Here's what's happening:

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

• Downers Grove Mayor Robert Barnett has declared a local state of emergency and instituted a mandatory curfew for the village beginning at 8 p.m. today and continuing until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A protest march planned for tonight has been canceled, Barnett said, but the curfew order will remain in place.

In a Facebook post, Barnett said the curfew comes due to concerns with "widespread incidents of vandalism and looting occurring throughout the Western suburbs."

The village urged downtown businesses to close by 2 p.m. and all businesses to close by 5 p.m.

It's directing businesses to move all outdoor displays of merchandise, signs and furniture indoors.

The Downers Grove Public Library closed at 1 p.m. and announced there will be no evening curbside service today.

• In Elmhurst, city officials asked City Centre businesses to close at 3 p.m. today after they were alerted to a protest in the downtown area.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Officials are closing all parking locations and restricting access to York Street from Palmer Drive to North Avenue. Police are coordinating efforts with state and county officials.

• In neighboring Bensenville, officials have asked businesses in the area of York Road and Grand Avenue to close early because of concerns with what might happen in Elmhurst. In addition, the village has closed seven of eight entrances to the Brentwood Commons shopping center.

• In Aurora, officials extended the city's curfew to run from 8:30 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Residents are asked to remain at home and to only travel for employment during the curfew hours.

All I-88 entrances for Aurora will be closed during the curfew. Residential or employment identification is necessary to obtain entry. Entrance to the downtown area is prohibited during the curfew without residential or employment identification.

In addition, officials said strict travel restrictions are in place at Fox Valley Mall. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 