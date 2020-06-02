Curfews in Aurora and Downers Grove; Elmhurst asks downtown businesses to close

Downers Grove has established an 8 p.m. curfew for today, Aurora has extended its existing curfew, and officials in Elmhurst are telling City Centre businesses to close after learning of an unscheduled protest.

Here's what's happening:

• Downers Grove Mayor Robert Barnett has declared a local state of emergency and instituted a mandatory curfew for the village beginning at 8 p.m. today and continuing until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A protest march planned for tonight has been canceled, Barnett said, but the curfew order will remain in place.

In a Facebook post, Barnett said the curfew comes due to concerns with "widespread incidents of vandalism and looting occurring throughout the Western suburbs."

The village urged downtown businesses to close by 2 p.m. and all businesses to close by 5 p.m.

It's directing businesses to move all outdoor displays of merchandise, signs and furniture indoors.

The Downers Grove Public Library closed at 1 p.m. and announced there will be no evening curbside service today.

• In Elmhurst, city officials asked City Centre businesses to close at 3 p.m. today after they were alerted to a protest in the downtown area.

Officials are closing all parking locations and restricting access to York Street from Palmer Drive to North Avenue. Police are coordinating efforts with state and county officials.

• In neighboring Bensenville, officials have asked businesses in the area of York Road and Grand Avenue to close early because of concerns with what might happen in Elmhurst. In addition, the village has closed seven of eight entrances to the Brentwood Commons shopping center.

• In Aurora, officials extended the city's curfew to run from 8:30 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Residents are asked to remain at home and to only travel for employment during the curfew hours.

All I-88 entrances for Aurora will be closed during the curfew. Residential or employment identification is necessary to obtain entry. Entrance to the downtown area is prohibited during the curfew without residential or employment identification.

In addition, officials said strict travel restrictions are in place at Fox Valley Mall. Residents are asked to avoid the area.