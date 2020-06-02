Authorities: Elgin man severely beat woman with cane

A 72-year-old Elgin man has been arrested and charged with using a cane to severely beating a woman in her 30s who was living in his apartment, according to police and court records.

Angel C. Gomez, of the 300 block of Seneca Street, faces a felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery in connection with the May 25 attack, according to an Elgin police report and Kane County court records.

According to an Elgin police report, Gomez dropped off the woman at Amita Health St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin the afternoon of May 26. He did not go inside the hospital.

The woman had injuries consistent with a "severe battery," including extensive swelling to her face, a "severe laceration" to her upper left forehead, bruises to her left torso and bruises to both arms, according to the report.

She told authorities that Gomez, who she has been living with for the last six months, attacked her with his cane that had an animal pattern on the shaft and a grip shaped like an animal hoof, according to the report. She said she was sitting on a chair when Gomez attacked her without warning and he had repeatedly abused her.

"He's been hitting me the whole time but I have nowhere to go, I don't want to go back on the street," the woman told authorities in the report.

When questioned, Gomez blamed the attack on a "Columbian" who dealt drugs and had mafia ties who lived in the building. Gomez also said his cane was stolen, but later said he forgot that it wasn't and presented authorities with a different cane than what was described by the victim, according to the police report.

Neighbors in the apartment building told police Gomez uses the cane to bang on the ceiling and they heard screaming and yelling from the unit, as if a woman was being pushed against a wall or a door, according to the report.

If convicted of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Gomez faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to five years in prison. He is free on his own recognizance, not to have any contact with the victim, and next due in court Aug. 27, records show.