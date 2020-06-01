What others are writing about COVID-19

A nurse takes a blood sample from a resident in Natori, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Monday, June 1, 2020. The Japanese Health Ministry began testing around 10,000 people for coronavirus antibodies on Monday to better understand its spread. (Kyodo News via AP)

Bioethicist: 'Immunity Passports' Could Do More Harm Than Good

The idea is to give people who have survived COVID-19 and test positive for antibodies proof of their "immune" status, thus allowing them to move more freely in society. But is this a good idea? NPR interviews Harvard bioethicist Natalie Kofler about the pros and cons.

The Virus Ravaged Parents at P.S. 315. They Found a Way to Fight Back.

Here's a statistic that puts the staggering loss of this pandemic into context: Nearly 560 people have died in the ZIP codes that feed one single New York City public school. Think about your own school community and let that number sink in. The New York Times tells their story.

So, What Can We Do Now? A guide to staying safe this summer

Is it possible to find middle ground between never leaving your house and the infamous poolside bar at Lake of the Ozarks? Public health experts say everyone needs to learn to assess risk in daily life. The Atlantic offers some guidance in learning to evaluate different types of errands or leisure activities.