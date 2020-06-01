Riots in Aurora injure police, leave downtown businesses gutted

Peaceful protests in Aurora Sunday devolved into chaos as crowds attacked police, destroyed squad cars and ransacked several downtown businesses. Courtesy of Aurora Police

One Aurora police officer was injured, three squad cars were set ablaze and completely destroyed, several businesses in downtown were ransacked and 14 people were arrested following protests that devolved into chaos.

Aurora police officials said protests were initially peaceful Sunday as part of an ongoing nationwide demonstration over the death of George Floyd, killed while being arrested by police in Minneapolis more than a week ago.

However, as night fell and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin issued a curfew, some demonstrators began turning violent, police said.

On at least two occasions, fire were set to two separate businesses downtown, police spokesman Paris Lewbel said.

Police also reported being shot at several times while trying to enforce the curfew.

Rocks, bricks and glass bottles were thrown at officers, resulting in injuries to one officer. The condition of the officer is unknown.

Three squad cars were set on fire and destroyed, police reported.

Aurora police requested assistance from numerous outside law enforcement agencies as well, which brought officers from agencies all over the state to help quell the violence.

By 2:30 a.m., Aurora police reported the violence and unrest had been contained.

Police officials said a detailed damage assessment would be released today.

Any businesses or residents who need to report property damage should call (630) 256-5900.