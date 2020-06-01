Pace service suspended at 7 p.m.; Metra Tuesday plans uncertain

Pace buses suspend service at 7 p.m. Monday but resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Daily Herald File Photo

Pace will suspend service as of 7 p.m. Monday but continue Tuesday morning, while Metra's Tuesday plans remain uncertain following a weekend of protests and violence in Chicago and some suburbs, including Aurora.

Metra officials canceled Monday service "for the safety of the public and our employees, and because of municipal travel restrictions that are limiting the ability of our workers to reach job sites."

As of Monday evening the agency had not provided updated plans for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Pace expects to begin operating again at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Pace halted buses in the "interests of public safety" Sunday night.

The agencies acted this weekend after looting and violence broke out amid protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.