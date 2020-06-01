Naperville mayor: Curfew from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico has issued a state of emergency and mandatory curfew from 9 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Tuesday due to the widespread cases of violence, vandalism and stealing occurring throughout the Chicago area.

Naperville police are prepared to respond to cases as they arise with the aid of other law enforcement agencies, city officials said in a news release. All residents are asked to stay home for their safety or only travel for essential work during this time.

Residents are urged to call 911 if they witness any criminal or suspicious activity.