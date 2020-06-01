More National Guard, state troopers will help across Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker addresses looting and crime over the weekend. Associated Press

The state is providing 250 additional Illinois National Guard soldiers and 300 Illinois State Police troopers to keep the peace after a weekend of violence and looting in the state, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday.

"It's difficult to put into words the damage that has happened to our communities over the weekend," Pritzker said.

The State Police troopers will be helping suburbs and communities outside of Chicago.

The governor announced a disaster proclamation for nine counties including Cook, DuPage, Kane, Will, Champaign, Kendall, Macon, Madison, and Sangamon.

Criminal elements took advantage of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Pritzker said.

Already 375 National Guard soldiers were deployed last week.

Pritzker said the "pain" of systemic racism and injustice in America is real and it's wrong to conflate looters with peaceful protestors.

"We'll do what's necessary to allow peaceful protestors to protest … and catch the bad guys," he said.

Pritzker also criticized President Donald Trump for "fanning the flames." The two clashed earlier Monday in a conference call with the White House and governors.