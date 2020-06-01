 

Lombard man charged with attempted terrorism

  • Christian R. Frazee

Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 6/1/2020 5:08 PM

Lombard police believe a 25-year-old resident intended to firebomb property at the village's municipal complex early Monday morning.

Christian R. Frazee, of the 900 block of South Lombard Avenue, faces felony charges of attempted terrorism and possession of incendiary devices, according to DuPage County court records.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

According to the charging document, he was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Monday on the grounds of the complex, at a time when only village-owned vehicles, and those of village employees, were there.

Frazee had a Molotov cocktail firebomb in one hand and a lighter in the other, according to the documents. Police found eight other lighters in his backpack, and they said Frazee was wearing black clothing, a hood, a face covering and latex gloves, according to the charges.

Frazee is in the DuPage County jail awaiting a bail hearing.

According to court records, Frazee was charged in June 2016 with misdemeanor trespassing and criminal damage to property, accused of entering a church and damaging an interior door. He was also charged in October 2016 with felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The charges were dropped per a plea agreement that saw him complete a program in the Mental Illness Court Alternative Program.

