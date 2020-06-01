Funeral procession Tuesday for former Wheeling mayor Sheila Schultz

Former Wheeling Village President Sheila Schultz, left, here with her daughter. Kathy Ryg, during a 2006 family trip to Ireland. Courtesy of Kathy Ryg

A funeral procession is scheduled for Tuesday in memory of former Wheeling Village President Sheila Schultz, who died Friday at 90 years old.

Schultz served as Wheeling's top elected official for 16 years, a tenure that included the village's purchase of what is now Chicago Executive Airport, the creation of its first senior center, the establishment of a human rights commission and the joining of the Northwest Water Commission and the Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County.

The public is invited to view the funeral procession, which will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. in Wheeling.

The procession will travel north on Milwaukee, then west on Dundee Road to Community Drive, circle through St. Joseph the Worker church then continue on Wolf Road. From there the route will travel past Schultz's home and then to All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines for a private burial.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Avenues to Independence, www.avenuestoindependence.org, are being encouraged.