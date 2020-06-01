Elgin chief: Police stand with community in 'peaceful expression of outrage'

Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said the department believes in accountability and stands with the community "in the peaceful expression of outrage" about the death of George Floyd.

Following an online petition asking her to condemn police brutality, Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said the department believes in accountability and stands with the community "in the peaceful expression of outrage" about the death of George Floyd.

Lalley also said the department condemns the violence that swept the nation in the last few days. In Elgin, there were six incidents of looting or broken windows late Sunday and early Monday.

"I understand both the national and local frustration, hurt and anger over the issue of police brutality. I do not overlook or excuse any inappropriate behavior of officers, Elgin's or others, and I hold their service to the highest standards," Lalley said in the Facebook post.

The petition was started Friday night by resident Erik Anderson and gathered more than 460 signatures by Monday afternoon.

Anderson thanked Lalley for her response, calling it a "great first comprehensive statement." He said he's hopeful Lalley and the department engage in a continued dialogue "on multiple platforms in various ways" in the days and weeks ahead.

Lalley previously briefly addressed Floyd's death in a Facebook post Friday about the state's Phase 3 reopening plan. At the time, she called it an "unacceptable and heart breaking incident."

That, however, was lost within the larger post, Anderson said. "I think that speaking very deliberately and clearly on this subject is what the community needs right now."

Anderson said his petition was partly inspired by the CEO of a Boys and Girls Club in Madison, Wisconsin, who publicly called on police chiefs to speak out against Floyd's death. A Minneapolis police officer was fired and charged with third-degree murder.

Anderson said he was pleased with Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain's response during a Facebook Live "Coffee with Sheriff Hain" Saturday morning, when Anderson asked Hain to say police brutality is never acceptable.

"I would hope that goes without saying based on the way we operate, but here goes: POLICE BRUTALITY IS NEVER ACCEPTABLE AND WE WILL PUNISH OFFICERS ACTING IN THAT REGARD TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW," Hain wrote in response.