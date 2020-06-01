Aurora institutes curfew for second night; tollway exits will close

Aurora will institute an 8:30 p.m. curfew Monday for the second consecutive night after vandals and looters did an estimated $3 million damage Sunday while protesting the death of George Floyd.

The curfew will be lifted at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Richard Irvin also said tollway exits to Aurora will be closed at 8:30 p.m.

Anyone attempting to exit the tollway into Aurora after that time will have to show they live or work in the city.