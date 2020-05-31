Schaumburg Farmers Market returns June 5

The Schaumburg Farmers Market, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, will run each Friday from June 5 to Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Trickster Art Gallery in Town Square. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg, 2016

Schaumburg's 2020 Farmers Market returns Friday, June 5, and will run every Friday through Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Trickster Art Gallery, 190 S. Roselle Road.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no entertainment, music or community programming will take place this year and no seating will be available. Pets and bikes are not permitted.

All market patrons, vendors, staff and volunteers will be required to wear face coverings at all times. Patrons will be asked to sanitize their hands before entering and upon leaving the market.

The time period from 7 to 7:30 a.m. will be exclusively for shoppers over the age of 65.

For more information about the 2020 Schaumburg Farmers Market, visit the village's website at schaumburg.com, email Martha Dooley at mdooley@schaumburg.com or dial 311 in the village.