Pritzker calls 375 National Guard members to Chicago

People confront police officers during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Chicago on Saturday. In the wake of outbreaks of violence and vandalism later Saturday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday announced he has called 375 members of the Illinois National Guard to Chicago. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Sunday that he has called up 375 members of the Illinois National Guard to assist Chicago police in dealing with a possible resumption of the protests that turned violent Saturday night in the city's downtown.

Pritzker, speaking at a joint news conference with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, said the Guard members will be limited to a support role in dealing with traffic and crowd issues related to the protests.

"The Guard has explicit direction not to interfere (with peaceful protests)," Pritzker said. "They will operate under the most stringent of limits on use of force and (commanding officer Adjutant Gen. Richard Neely) has made that abundantly clear."

Lightfoot said Guard members will not be involved in any patrol or policing activity. Their role, she said, is to support police efforts to allow peaceful protests while preventing violence and damage to property.

"We will not let a small element, not matter how hard they try, divide us," she said. "We will stand and rise above this moment."