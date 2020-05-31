 

Mayor condemns racist graffiti found in Arlington Heights

  • Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes on Sunday condemned racist graffiti found Sunday morning in a pedestrian underpass in the village.

      Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes on Sunday condemned racist graffiti found Sunday morning in a pedestrian underpass in the village. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, February 2020

 
Dave Oberhelman
 
 
Updated 5/31/2020 4:17 PM

Racist graffiti found in an Arlington Heights pedestrian underpass drew a quick response Sunday from residents, police and the village's mayor.

"Cowardly, hateful and destructive acts such as these are not representative of who we are in Arlington Heights, and such sentiments are not welcome here," Mayor Tom Hayes said in a written statement. "The fact that these divisive acts occurred during a time when our nation is in the midst of a global pandemic and mourning the tragic murder of George Floyd and its aftermath, makes them even more despicable.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"The graffiti has been removed. We must all come together to find the answers that will get us through these difficult times," he added.

Police said they were called Sunday morning about the graffiti found on the walls of an underpass near Northwest Highway, East Kensington Road and North Douglas Avenue. Photos circulating on social media depicted a swastika, the letters "KKK" and another racial message.

Officials said the graffiti was suspected to have been spray-painted on the walls overnight.

Before village public works crews arrived to paint over the graffiti, residents taped signs over them with messages like "Love Thy Neighbor" and "Hate Has No Home Here."

