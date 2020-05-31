May 31 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Since the outbreak began, there have been 61,906 cases in the suburbs, 51.4% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,709 deaths in the suburbs, which represents about half of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County • As of Sunday, suburban Cook had 32,398 cases and 1,520 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 45,527 cases and 2,122 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,469 cases and 74 deaths in Des Plaines, 705 cases and 30 deaths in Wheeling, 578 cases and 14 deaths in Streamwood, 563 cases and 10 deaths in Palatine, 562 cases and 7 deaths in Mount Prospect, 470 cases and 36 deaths in Glenview, 460 cases and 12 deaths in Schaumburg, 434 cases and 8 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 434 cases and 26 deaths in Arlington Heights, 404 cases and 7 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 297 cases and 10 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 289 cases and 23 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 232 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 103 cases and 12 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 7,717 cases and 371 deaths as of Sunday.

• Top counts: 731 cases and 6 deaths in Addison, 708 cases and 9 deaths in West Chicago, 576 cases and 5 deaths in Glendale Heights, 468 cases and 10 deaths in Bensenville, 464 cases and 30 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 448 cases and 26 deaths in Carol Stream, 330 cases and 15 deaths in Lombard, 286 cases and 8 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 298 cases and 28 deaths in Elmhurst, 227 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 215 cases and 17 deaths in Wheaton, 204 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 139 cases and 18 deaths in Willowbrook and 138 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County• The county listed 8,373 cases and 272 deaths as of Sunday.

• Top counts: 2,405 to 2,409 in Waukegan; 505 to 509 in Round Lake Beach; 330 to 334 in Mundelein; 260 to 264 in Gurnee; 140 to 144 in Vernon Hills; 120 to 124 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 110 to 114 in Wauconda; 85 to 89 in Lake Zurich; 80 to 84 in Libertyville; 75 to 79 in Grayslake; and 35 to 39 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 6,327 cases with 176 deaths on its website Saturday.

• Top counts: 2,886 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,484 in Elgin (Kane portion), 624 in Carpentersville, 237 in South Elgin, 222 in St. Charles, 156 in North Aurora, 140 in Geneva, 91 in Batavia, and 40 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,566 cases and 73 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Saturday.

Will County• There have been 5,566 cases and 276 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Sunday.

• Cases per town include 318 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 58 in Aurora (Will County portion).