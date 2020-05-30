 

Veteran of two wars gets an 89th birthday parade in South Elgin

  • Marine veteran Walter Telford gives a thumbs-up to a passing birthday parade Saturday at his South Elgin home. He served two tours each in Korea and Vietnam.

      Marine veteran Walter Telford gives a thumbs-up to a passing birthday parade Saturday at his South Elgin home. He served two tours each in Korea and Vietnam. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Part of the parade makes its way past the home of U.S. Marine veteran Walter Telford, of South Elgin Saturday.

      Part of the parade makes its way past the home of U.S. Marine veteran Walter Telford, of South Elgin Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Part of a parade makes its way past the home of Marine veteran Walter Telford, of South Elgin, on Saturday.

      Part of a parade makes its way past the home of Marine veteran Walter Telford, of South Elgin, on Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Louann Skinner kisses her dad, veteran Walter Telford, in their South Elgin yard after his 89th birthday parade Saturday.

      Louann Skinner kisses her dad, veteran Walter Telford, in their South Elgin yard after his 89th birthday parade Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
John Starks
 
 
Updated 5/31/2020 12:22 AM

"Sir Walter" got a parade because he deserves a parade.

Marine veteran Walter Telford, known to his many friends at the Elgin VFW Post 1307 and Moose Lodge 799 as "Sir Walter," smiled and waved from his wheelchair Saturday as dozens of vehicles passed his South Elgin home to offer 89th birthday wishes.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Oh, my. That was a surprise," he said.

"He hasn't been out to see his friends in probably a year," said his daughter Louann Skinner, with whom Telford shares a home on Wills Street. "He used to meet them at the Moose all the time."

But failing health and the threat of a pandemic has kept him behind closed doors until Saturday, when Telford ventured out to his front lawn with red, white and blue balloons tied to his wheelchair.

Telford served two tours of duty in Korea, and two more in Vietnam.

The parade was led by noisy South Elgin and Countryside Fire Deptartment trucks and finished with two South Elgin Police Deptartment vehicles. In between was a variety of friends, waving and wishing happy birthday. Telford chuckled through the whole event.

"Happy birthday, Dad," Louann said, as she kissed him on the cheek.

0 Comments
  • Article Categories
  • News
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 