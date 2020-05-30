Two men stabbed in Crystal Lake

Two people were stabbed and one of them was hospitalized Saturday morning in Crystal Lake, officials said.

Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Thomas Kotlowski said the offender or offenders fled the scene prior to police arrival.

According to Kotlowski, officers responded around 6:27 a.m. to the 1300 block of Parkridge Court for a report of a disturbance.

They found two adult male victims near the 500 block of Carlemont Drive.

A 31-year-old man from Crystal Lake was suffering from stab wounds to the abdomen, back and leg.

The second victim, a 24-year-old man from Lake in the Hills, had minor cuts to his face and hands.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department offered care at the scene, but both victims declined treatment and were released, Kotlowski said. However, one of the men went to a hospital himself for treatment and he remains there.

The victims and witnesses are not cooperating with police, but the stabbing is considered an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public, according to Kotlowski.

Kotlowski said it is believed the victims knew the offender or offenders, but as of Saturday evening, they had no further information.

Kotlowski encourages anyone who may have information about the stabbing to call the Crystal Lake Police Department at (815) 356-3620.

In addition, anyone can send an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the information to 847411 (tip411). Normal text messaging rates apply.