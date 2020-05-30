May 30 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Suburbs' portionSince the outbreak began, there have been 61,211 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,665 deaths in the suburbs, which represents half of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County • As of Saturday, suburban Cook had 32,034 cases and 1,505 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 45,085 cases and 2,098 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,455 cases and 74 deaths in Des Plaines, 689 cases and 28 deaths in Wheeling, 568 cases and 13 deaths in Streamwood, 549 cases and 10 deaths in Palatine, 549 cases and 7 deaths in Mount Prospect, 471 cases and 35 deaths in Glenview, 451 cases and 12 deaths in Schaumburg, 430 cases and 8 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 425 cases and 26 deaths in Arlington Heights, 395 cases and 7 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 292 cases and 10 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 285 cases and 22 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 228 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 100 cases and 12 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 7,640 cases and 366 deaths as of Saturday.

• Top counts: 722 cases and 6 deaths in Addison, 697 cases and 9 deaths in West Chicago, 567 cases and 5 deaths in Glendale Heights, 467 cases and 9 deaths in Bensenville, 460 cases and 30 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 444 cases and 26 deaths in Carol Stream, 327 cases and 14 deaths in Lombard, 284 cases and 8 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 228 cases and 28 deaths in Elmhurst, 227 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 210 cases and 17 deaths in Wheaton, 202 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 138 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn, and 137 cases and 17 deaths in Willowbrook.

Lake County• The county listed 8,134 cases and 272 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts: 2,405 to 2,409 in Waukegan; 505 to 509 in Round Lake Beach; 330 to 334 in Mundelein; 260 to 264 in Gurnee; 140 to 144 in Vernon Hills; 120 to 124 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 110 to 114 in Wauconda; 85 to 89 in Lake Zurich; 80 to 84 in Libertyville; 75 to 79 in Grayslake; and 35 to 39 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 6,327 cases with 176 deaths on its website Saturday.

• Top counts: 2,886 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,484 in Elgin (Kane portion), 624 in Carpentersville, 237 in South Elgin, 222 in St. Charles, 156 in North Aurora, 140 in Geneva, 91 in Batavia, and 40 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,566 cases and 73 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Saturday.

Will County• There have been 5,510 cases and 273 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Saturday.

• Cases per town include 313 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 58 in Aurora (Will County portion).