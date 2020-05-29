Wheaton Bible Church to help distribute 42,000 pounds of chicken to families

Wheaton Bible Church held a food drive earlier this month to resupply area food pantries. Now, the church will help distribute 42,000 pounds of fresh chicken for families facing food insecurity. Courtesy of Justin Braase/Wheaton Bible Church

West Chicago churches and state Rep. Karina Villa will deliver 42,000 pounds of fresh chicken Saturday for families bearing economic hardships during the pandemic.

Wheaton Bible Church is hosting "Pollo Palooza" from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Families should arrive to the church campus through the Morton Road entrance to receive a 10-pound bag of chicken.

Amigos Meat Chicago donated the chicken. Organizers will serve as many families as the 42,000 pounds of chicken permits.

Puente del Pueblo, St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Renewal Church, WeGo Together for Kids and People Made Visible organized the distribution with support from Villa, a West Chicago lawmaker.

Wheaton Bible also is providing some of the volunteers for the event.

"Wheaton Bible Church and our campuses, Iglesia del Pueblo and Tri-Village Church, are honored to be part of this and share God's love with our community," spokesman Michael Stein said via email. "West Chicago has been one of Illinois' hardest hit areas from COVID-19 with many facing food insecurity as a result."

West Chicago has had 685 cases of COVID-19, according to the DuPage County Health Department. Only one other town has a higher total in DuPage: Addison, with 710 cases.