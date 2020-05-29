What others are writing about COVID-19
Just 3 states meet these basic criteria to reopen and stay safe
All 50 states are reopening, but according to this Vox analysis, only three -- Alaska, Kentucky, and New York -- meet five basic criteria as of May 27. Read the story here.
How To Cope With Anxiety During The Pandemic
NPR listeners call in with their stories of finding silver linings amid the pandemic. Listen to a Q&A with clinical psychologist Dr. Amelia Aldao on NPR's All Things Considered.
The Birds Are Not on Lockdown, and More People Are Watching Them
Spring is always a busy time for bird watching, but this year it's been off the charts as people stay home, slow down and reconnect with nature. The New York Times explores the hottest new hobby.
Love At First Quarantine: After A Single Date, Couple Hunkers Down Together
Can you imagine quarantining with someone after just one date? That's what this New York couple did -- and then one of them got sick. Listen to the radio diary on NPR.
