Tower Lakes police officer faces child pornography charges

A Tower Lakes police officer who lives in Salem, Wisconsin, has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Mark A. Paglini, 47, was arrested Wednesday and is held in the Kenosha County Jail on $100,000 bond, according to the jail website. In order to be released, he must post the entire bond amount, according to a jail official.

The officer, who formerly worked for the Prairie Grove and Lakemoor police departments, is set for a preliminary hearing on Friday, June 5, according to the jail official.

Paglini was arrested Wednesday after law enforcement executed a search warrant at his Wisconsin home.

Lakemoor Village President Ryan "Todd" Weihofen confirmed Paglini worked for the department for about 10 years. He said Paglini "resigned" more than two years ago for "personal reasons."

Weihofen knew little of the investigation or the charges against Paglini.

"He was one of our officers, I knew him as one of our officers," Weihofen said. "Obviously, any crime against children is unconscionable. Crimes against children cannot be tolerated, it's terrible."

The investigation is led by the WDOJ internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security -- Homeland Security Investigations, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, Ontario Provincial Police, Tower Lakes Police Department, Prairie Grove Police Department and Lake County State's Attorney's office also assisted.