St. Charles police searching for missing Ohio man

The St. Charles Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an Ohio man who was reported missing and was last seen in the St. Charles area.

Marlon Harris, 27, of Pickerington, Ohio, was last seen Tuesday, May 26, in the area of the 4000 block of E. Main Street. Since then, family and police have not been able to contact him.

Harris is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and neon green socks. Harris is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information about Harris' whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at (630) 377-4435 or by calling 9-1-1. Information can also be left on the anonymous tip line at (866) 378-4267 or at https://www.stcharlesil.gov/report-crimedrug-tip