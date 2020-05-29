Police: Gurnee robbery suspect in custody after two chases

A suspect in a Gurnee armed robbery broke free from police twice before he ultimately was jailed, authorities said.

According to a news release, Jeremy A. Jones, 23, of South Holland is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday morning.

The armed robbery occurred Sunday evening at a business on the 3500 block of Grand Avenue. Two people entered the store and displayed a gun while demanding money from the cash register, the news release said.

Investigators attempted to speak with Jones on Thursday afternoon at his home, but he ran, police said. After catching Jones, officers found a loaded handgun, the police said.

Jones was examined at a hospital. Afterward, as police escorted him to a squad car in the parking lot, the handcuffed Jones ran from officers again, the news release said.

As police and hospital security chased him, Jones was struck by a moving car, police said. He was not injured.

Police said they are trying to identify the second robber in the case.