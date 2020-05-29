May 29 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Since the outbreak began, there have been 60,350 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,654 deaths in the suburbs, more than 50% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County • As of Friday, suburban Cook had 31,600 cases and 1,495 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 44,666 cases and 2,075 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,426 cases and 72 deaths in Des Plaines, 679 cases and 26 deaths in Wheeling, 557 cases and 13 deaths in Streamwood, 547 cases and 7 deaths in Mount Prospect, 534 cases and 9 deaths in Palatine, 466 cases and 35 deaths in Glenview, 437 cases and 11 deaths in Schaumburg, 426 cases and 8 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 413 cases and 25 deaths in Arlington Heights, 390 cases and 6 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 287 cases and 10 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 281 cases and 19 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 223 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 94 cases and 12 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 7,564 cases and 362 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts: 717 cases and 6 deaths in Addison, 688 cases and 9 deaths in West Chicago, 562 cases and 4 deaths in Glendale Heights, 465 cases and 9 deaths in Bensenville, 456 cases and 30 deaths in Naperville (DuPage portion), 443 cases and 26 deaths in Carol Stream, 320 cases and 13 deaths in Lombard, 279 cases and 8 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 227 cases and 28 deaths in Elmhurst, 227 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County Portion), 207 cases and 17 deaths in Wheaton, 199 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 137 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn, and 134 cases and 17 deaths in Willowbrook.

Lake County• The county listed 8,134 cases and 272 deaths as of Thursday.

• Top counts: 2,335 to 2,339 in Waukegan; 475 to 479 in Round Lake Beach; 320 to 324 in Mundelein; 245 to 249 in Gurnee; 140 to 144 in Vernon Hills; 120 to 124 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 110 to 114 in Wauconda; 80 to 84 in Lake Zurich; 75 to 79 in Libertyville; 75 to 79 in Grayslake; and 35 to 39 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 6,235 cases with 170 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 2,851 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,465 in Elgin (Kane portion), 608 in Carpentersville, 235 in South Elgin, 218 in St. Charles, 151 in North Aurora, 140 in Geneva, 91 in Batavia, and 38 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 1,537 cases and 73 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Friday.

Will County• There have been 5,459 cases and 269 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Friday.

• Cases per town include 309 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 58 in Aurora (Will portion).