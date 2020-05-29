Feder: 'I'm Back' podcast reveals Michael Jordan's secret workout

Photo illustration by NBC Sports Chicago"I'm Back," a one-hour podcast chronicling Michael Jordan's return to the Chicago Bulls in 1995 -- including the revelation that he secretly worked out with the Golden State Warriors before his comeback to the NBA.

"I'm Back," a one-hour podcast chronicling Michael Jordan's return to the Chicago Bulls in 1995 -- including the revelation that he secretly worked out with the Golden State Warriors before his comeback to the NBA -- has just been produced by NBC Sports Chicago, Robert Feder writes.

It includes new interviews with players Steve Kerr, Toni Kukoc, Horace Grant, Tim Hardaway, Chris Mullin, Rod Higgins, Dominique Wilkins, Robert Horry, Glen Rice and LeBron James, agent David Falk, trainer Tim Grover and former NBA exec Brian McIntyre.

It's the first in a six-episode series of "Sports Uncovered" podcast documentaries being produced by the various NBC Sports Regional Networks.

Hosted by Mike Tirico, future episodes will be released on successive Thursdays through July 2.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.