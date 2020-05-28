Rosemont's Don now dons face mask
Updated 5/28/2020 4:22 PM
Rosemont's Donald E. Stephens statue has started donning a face mask to promote public health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The oversized face mask, which features the village's rose logo, was outfitted this week on the larger-than-life likeness of the town's late founder and mayor.
Two public works department employees used a lift to reach the top of the 8-foot, 1,500-pound bronze-cast statue, which was unveiled in 2016 outside of village hall, 9501 W. Devon Ave.
Stephens died in 2007 after serving more than five decades as the village's first mayor.
