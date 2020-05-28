One dead after shooting in Mundelein

One person is dead following a shooting outside a Mundelein pharmacy store, police said.

The shooting occurred earlier this afternoon in a parking lot on the 300 block of North Lake Street.

The violence stemmed from a disagreement between a small group of people and was not a random act, Chief Eric Guenther said.

The shooter is at large.

Police are investigating and weren't immediately able to issue a description.