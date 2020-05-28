Morrison, Palatine Township hosting blood drive June 23

State Rep. Tom Morrison is hosting a blood drive in partnership with Palatine Township and Vitalant on Tuesday, June 23.

The appointment-only blood drive will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Palatine Township hall, 721 Quentin S. Road, in Palatine.

Organizers say every necessary safety precaution will be taken to keep both volunteers and donors safe during the event, which is why appointments are required. To make an appointment, visit http://donateblood.lifesource.org and enter search code 517D.

Food donations for the Palatine Township Food Pantry are also welcome during the event.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, blood drives across the state have been canceled, resulting in a severe blood shortage in Illinois. This Morrison's second blood drive in the last two months, and he is hoping to mirror the success of the first, which surpassed expectations with donations. Spots are limited for blood donation, so interested residents should make an appointment as soon as possible.

With questions, constituents can contact the district office of Morrison, a Republican from Palatine, at (847) 202-6584.