Raffle will aid small businesses in Libertyville

A relief effort headed by MainStreet Libertyville will benefit downtown businesses affected by mandatory COVID-19 closures. More than 50 participating retailers, restaurants and salons contributed $300 in gift cards. Six winners will receive $2,650 in gift cards that can be redeemed beginning Jan. 1. Proceeds from the raffle will be split equally between the businesses allowing them to benefit from an influx of cash while recovering the financial effects of COVID-19. Raffle tickets are $10 through July 3 at https://mainstreetlibertyville.org/. Visit the site for information, rules and participating businesses. Individuals must be 18 years or older to participate. The drawing will be July 4.