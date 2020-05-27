Mount Prospect resident wins $50,000 in Powerball

A Mount Prospect resident recently won $50,000 in the Powerball lottery, Illinois Lottery officials announced Wednesday.

Yevgeniy Zharikov initially thought he had won $5 in the February drawing, but after putting the ticket in a safe place then later giving it a second look, he discovered it was worth $50,000, according to an account from lottery officials.

The winning ticket was purchased at Busse Shell, 927 S. Busse Road, in Mount Prospect.

Zharikov said he plans to pay some bills and then save the rest of the winnings.

"I would like to take a vacation and plan a trip when things get better," he added via a news release from the state lottery.

His next go-to destination has not yet been decided, but Zharikov's passport includes stamps from previous travels to Europe, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.