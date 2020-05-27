Illinois COVID-19 death toll surpasses 5,000

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct that the state announced 160 more deaths Wednesday.

The state's death toll from COVID-19 infections surpassed 5,000 Wednesday as state health officials announced another 160 residents died from the disease.

Another 1,111 residents were infected as well.

The state is reporting 5,083 total deaths from COVID-19 and 114,306 residents who have been infected.

The state's rolling seven-day infection rate is now at 8.6% and has been below 10% for a full week now, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 infections across the state were listed at 3,826.

The number of those patients in intensive care beds was 1,031, according to state figures. However, state hospitals reported more vacant ICU beds than those occupied by COVID-19 patients.