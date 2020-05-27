 

Cook County civil, criminal cases postponed

  • Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans postpones criminal and civil cases until July 6 and expands videoconferencing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Daily Herald file photo

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Updated 5/27/2020 7:03 PM

Many criminal and civil cases pending in Cook County courts, including trials, have been postponed following Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans' extension of his order modifying court operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While modified operations are in effect through July 6, judges continue to hear emergency matters in civil and criminal cases. Since Evans issued the order on March 17, Cook County judges have heard more than 111,000 criminal matters either in person or via videoconference.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Evans also announced the court is seeking 350 more Zoom licenses so that more proceedings can be conducted via videoconferencing and livestreaming on the court's YouTube channel.

Evans extended his order to July 6 to "ensure that more proceedings will be conducted in a way that protects everybody," spokesman Pat Milhizer said in a prepared statement.

The conditions imposed by the court order include: face coverings, physical distancing, room capacity limits and flexibility for parties who cannot attend proceedings in person due to illness or exposure to the coronavirus.

