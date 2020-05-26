Preckwinkle denies release of COVID-19 patient addresses to dispatchers

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle issued her first veto Tuesday to deny the release of addresses of COVID-19 patients to suburban emergency dispatchers. Daily Herald File Photo 2015

In her first exercise of the veto pen, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle Tuesday overruled county board members by rejecting a measure to release the addresses of confirmed COVID-19 patients to suburban 911 dispatchers.

County commissioners last Thursday voted 9-7, with one commissioner voting present, to disclose the information following a debate over how to balance protections for first responders with the privacy and civil rights of individuals.

Preckwinkle said providing the addresses would do little to increase responders' safety, and argued it could impact minority communities who have had negative encounters with law enforcement and could feel targeted if their addresses are known.

"I don't see how anyone who understands the endemic nature of racism in this country, and the discrimination that black and brown people have experienced, will assume that this resolution is somehow going to be immune from that discrimination," Preckwinkle said during last week's board meeting.

The veto issued Tuesday morning is the first since Preckwinkle was elected county board president in 2010. The narrow vote tally by the board -- composed of 15 Democrats and two Republicans -- was also a rarity.

But supporters of the resolution said they were sympathetic to the concerns of suburban dispatchers, mayors, village managers, and police and fire chiefs, who said having the COVID-19 information ahead of time would allow first responders to take added safety precautions before arriving on an emergency call.

The resolution was sponsored by Commissioner Scott Britton, whose District 14 includes many Northwest and North suburbs. It was approved nearly three weeks after a Cook County judge denied a request from the Arlington Heights-based Northwest Central Dispatch System for both names and addresses of those who have tested positive for the coronavirus.