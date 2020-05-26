Jewel Middle School to host drive-through graduation

The Jewel Middle School in North Aurora will hold a drive-through graduation at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Approximately 200 to 250 vehicles will begin lining up at 5:30 p.m.

Police officers and Community Emergency Response Team personnel will be assigned to manage the traffic.

In case of bad weather, the makeup date is noon Saturday, and an updated message will be on the village website.