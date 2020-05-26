Gun charges for driver doing 70+mph in Lisle, police say

A Chicago man faces weapons charges after officers found a gun reported stolen from Kentucky when they stopped him for driving faster than 70 mph in a 40-mph zone in Lisle, authorities said Tuesday.

Davion D. Rosseau, 22, of the 800 block of North St. Louis Avenue, faces charges of possession of a stolen firearm, a felony, as well as reckless driving and driving while his license was suspended, both misdemeanors, Lisle police Chief Ron Wilke said in a news release.

An officer clocked a 2011 Infiniti sedan driven by Rosseau going more than 30 mph above the posted speed limit Sunday on Ogden Avenue near Main Street and attempted to stop the car, Wilke said. The driver instead drove away but eventually was stopped by Downers Grove police on Butterfield Road west of Highland Avenue.

Officers arrested Rosseau and conducted a search, during which they found a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen in January in Lexington, Kentucky, Wilke said.

Three passengers in the Infiniti were released without charges.