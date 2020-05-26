Feder: Community Trust funds hiring of two Sun-Times reporters

Two seasoned Chicago reporters will be joining the Sun-Times, thanks to a grant from The Chicago Community Trust, Robert Feder writes.

Elvia Malagón, a reporter for the Chicago Tribune who previously worked for The Times of Northwest Indiana, will cover social justice and income inequality issues.

Brett Chase, senior investigative reporter for the Better Government Association and a former reporter and editor for Bloomberg News and Crain's Chicago Business, will cover the environment and public health.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.