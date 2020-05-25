Wayne woman accused of not returning accidental wire transfer of more than $100K

A Wayne woman faces charges for not returning more than $100,000 in wire transfer funds that were accidentally sent to her, police said Monday.

Colleen Odegaard, 48, of the 5N700 block of Rochefort Lane, was charged Friday with misappropriation of financial institution property and theft over $100,000 and less than $500,000, both felonies, Waterman police said in the news release.

Police said an investigation began after a local financial institution reported Odegaard had received an accidental wire funds transfer into her account. It was reported to police that the financial institution had been trying to recover the money from Odegaard since May 8 but she had failed to return the funds.

As of May 22, the funds had not been returned to the financial institution, police said. Police coordinated with the DeKalb County state's attorney's office, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Odegaard was released from custody after posting 10% of $10,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court in DeKalb County on June 10, according to the release.