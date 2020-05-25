Police investigating home invasion report in Kane County

Kane County sheriff's police say they are investigating a report of a home invasion that resulted in two adults being injured Monday.

Sheriff's Lt. Pat Gengler said authorities received a late-morning report of the incident occurring at a house in the 1200 block of Summit Avenue in an unincorporated area of Aurora Township.

"The initial investigation indicates that this appears to be an isolated domestic-related incident and there appears to be no threat to the general public at this time," Gengler said Monday.

Gengler said the two adults were taken to an Aurora-area hospital for treatment of their injuries. He said the investigation was continuing and additional information could not be released.