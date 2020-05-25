May 25 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

• Since the outbreak began, there have been 57,558 cases in the suburbs, 51.3% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,420 deaths in the suburbs, about 50% of all deaths in Illinois.

• Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included:

Cook County

• As of Monday, suburban Cook had 30,130 cases and 1,369 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 42,967 cases and 1,955 fatalities.

Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,364 cases and 70 deaths in Des Plaines, 624 cases and 22 deaths in Wheeling, 523 cases and 6 deaths in Mount Prospect, 509 cases and 12 deaths in Streamwood, 471 cases and 7 deaths in Palatine, 450 cases and 31 deaths in Glenview, 402 cases and 9 deaths in Schaumburg, 363 cases and 6 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 365 cases and 20 deaths in Arlington Heights, 266 cases and 36 deaths in Park Ridge, 260 cases and 8 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 258 cases and 10 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 204 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 84 cases and 12 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion)

DuPage County

• The county had a total of 7,195 cases and 338 deaths as of Monday, according to its website. Top counts: 677 cases and 5 deaths in Addison, 657 cases and 7 deaths in West Chicago, 526 cases and 4 deaths in Glendale Heights, 442 cases and 8 deaths in Bensenville, 437 cases and 29 deaths in Naperville (DuPage portion), 428 cases and 24 deaths in Carol Stream, 305 cases and 11 deaths in Lombard, 279 cases and 7 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 220 cases and 27 deaths in Elmhurst, 200 cases and 15 deaths in Downers Grove, 190 cases and 2 deaths in Villa Park, 190 cases and 17 deaths in Wheaton, 129 cases and 17 deaths in Willowbrook, and 131 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County

• The county had 7,762 cases and 234 deaths as of Monday, according to its website. Find town-by-town data at https://bit.ly/dhlakecovid19data. Top counts: 2,210 to 2,214 in Waukegan; 420 to 424 in Round Lake Beach; 310 to 314 in Mundelein; 205 to 209 in Gurnee; 170 to 174 in Round Lake; 140 to 144 in Vernon Hills; 115 to 119 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 105 to 109 in Wauconda; 75 to 79 in Lake Zurich; 70 to 74 in Libertyville; 70 to 74 in Grayslake; and 30 to 34 in Lake Villa.

Kane County

• The county listed 5,846 cases with 152 deaths on its website Monday at kanehealth.com. Top counts: 2,658 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,358 in Elgin (Kane portion), 554 in Carpentersville, 224 in South Elgin, 218 in St. Charles, 125 in North Aurora, 120 in Geneva, 92 in Batavia, and 38 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County

• 1,437 cases and 69 deaths in McHenry County, according to its website as of Monday.

Will County

• 5,188 cases and 258 deaths in Will County, according to the state on Monday. The county did not update stats on its website.