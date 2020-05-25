Batavia Lions Club awards 2 scholarships

The Batavia Lions Club has awarded two Humanitarian Service Scholarships to Batavia High School graduating seniors Kiersten Wydra and Katherine Polick. Each winner will receive a $2,000 one-time award.

The scholarships are given to deserving seniors who have shown outstanding selfless dedication and a willingness to serve as a volunteer for the needs of others.

Wydra, going on to the University of Illinois, Champaign, plans to major in special education. She has volunteered at the Marklund Center, Ronald McDonald House, worked with special needs children, raised money for CHIP-IN and community programs, and served as Batavia High School Key (service) Club vice president.

Polick plans to attend Hope College in the fall majoring in engineering. Throughout her years in high school she has worked with special needs children, Key Club projects in the community, and volunteered with student assistance programs in Ecuador and Mexico.