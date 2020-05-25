3 people safe after row boat overturns in Lake Zurich

Three people are safe after their 12-foot row boat overturned in Lake Zurich, prompting an early-morning rescue, fire officials said in a news release Monday.

Lake Zurich Fire Department responded to a report of three people in the water at 2:02 a.m., and arrived to the beachfront at Breezewald Park in the 100 block of North Old Rand Road and heard the victims calling for help from the lake, the release stated.

A dive boat was deployed to rescue two people who were clinging onto a marker buoy. The third victim was reported to have swam to the shore, according to the release.

A MABAS Dive Box alarm was called for divers, boats and sonar technicians.

The first two victims were brought to shore for a medical evaluation by paramedics. After interviewing the victims, Lake Zurich police and fire were able to locate the third victim at a residence one block from the lakefront, the release stated.

All the victims were evaluated and released after refusing transport to the hospital.

No additional information about the victims or the rescue were available from Lake Zurich fire officials.

The Lake Zurich Fire Department was assisted by the following departments: Long Grove, Barrington, Wauconda, Buffalo Grove, Lake Forest, Lincolnwshire, Hoffman Estates, Rolling Meadows, Wheeling, Arlington Heights and Palatine Rural.